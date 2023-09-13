California State University votes unanimously to raise tuition

Starting next year, CSU students will pay six percent more on tuition than they do now.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to raise tuition for students. They said the extra money will help close a $1.5 billion funding gap.

Starting next year, CSU students will pay 6% more on tuition than they do now. The board said the hike was necessary to protect the future of the institution.

For the 2024-25 school year, that means an extra $342. It raises tuition from about $5,700 to $6,000.

For freshman Quentin Lipscomb, this changes the initial financial plans he had in place.

“My family, we needed the financial aid just to pay for my tuition,” said Lipscomb.

By the end of the 5 years, tuition will be almost $2,000 more.

“I’ve already got a job for summer but family is probably going to have to take out another loan,” said Lipscomb.

The move gives students at Sacramento State, like Madisyn, a lot to think about on their walk to class.

“I don’t know if we are going to be able to afford it if I’ll continue to go here or if I’ll have to go somewhere else,” said Madisyn.

Madisyn will feel the full impact of the five-year increase because as a nursing student, she will be in school longer.

“Free Application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA, already doesn’t cover a lot, at least for me, it's kind of hard to pay for college as is with the increase. It actually really stressed me out when I found out,” said Madisyn.

Students said the stressors include the cost of tuition, inflation and other required costs like textbooks.

“They are still about $70,$80 each and I commute here right now because trying to live here is really expensive so I commute and I probably spend 200 dollars a week on gas just for college,” said Madisyn.

Many are left with few choices, Madisyn said those include taking out more loans, being in more debt and struggling more to pay them off.

Sacramento State University’s new president, J. Luke Wood, told ABC10 he’s ready to get to work to help students where he can.

“What can we do as a campus to curb the impact that can potentially have on students... we are focused on increasing scholarships for our students,” said Wood.

There was a last-minute attempt during Wednesday’s meeting to have the tuition increase end after three years but it was unanimously opposed.

CSU’s chief financial officer warned the board if they rejected this five-year deal it would force the 23 campuses in the CSU system to lay off thousands of professors and cancel classes.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond does not support the tuition increase and believes it will place an unnecessary financial burden on students.

