California travel blogger among 2 killed in Mexico's Tulum

Authorities said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot from San Jose.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A San Jose, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. 

Authorities said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot. An Instagram account under the same name showed a post of Ryot lounging and smiling on a seaside pier in Tulum two days ago. It listed her as a travel blogger from Himachal, India, living in California.  A linked Facebook page said she lived in San Jose. 

A German woman who was killed has been identified as Jennifer Henzold.

Read the full AP story here.

