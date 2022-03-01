x
California

California court rejects early releases for violent crime

The high court ruled that the parole opportunity does not apply to prisoners serving sentences for a combination of violent and nonviolent felonies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Supreme Court has ruled that corrections officials need not consider earlier release for violent felons. 

The ruling Monday stems from inmates’ latest attempt to expand the application of a 2016 ballot initiative. 

Proposition 57 allows most inmates to seek earlier paroles as a way to encourage rehabilitation and reduce mass incarceration. 

The high court ruled that the parole opportunity does not apply to prisoners serving sentences for a combination of violent and nonviolent felonies. That applies even to those whose primary offense is considered nonviolent under state law.

