13 people injured in Caltrain crash near South San Francisco

According to San Bruno Fire Chief Ari Delay, one person has been seriously injured and 12 others have moderate or minor injuries.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — A Caltrain was involved in a crash in San Bruno near south San Francisco Thursday afternoon, as reported by ABC7.

According to San Bruno Fire Chief Ari Delay, 13 Caltrain employees and passengers were injured with one of the 13 being seriously injured.

The crash happened near San Felipe and Huntington Avenue when a southbound train leaving San Francisco at 10:14 a.m. hit equipment on the track just before 10:40 a.m. ABC7 reported.

The trains are being held on both tracks and the fire has been put out. There is no information on when Caltrain Service will be restored, but ABC7 reported that SamTrans and BART are offering help for riders.

