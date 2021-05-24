Crews battling massive chicken barn fire near Ceres

Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles, billowing from the chicken barn located in northern Stanislaus County.

CERES, Calif. — Firefighters from several agencies are working to put out a massive fire at a chicken barn near Ceres, Monday afternoon.

As of 1:30 p.m., huge plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles, billowing from the chicken barn located on 28 Mile Road in northern Stanislaus County.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

