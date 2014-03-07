Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expands to California

Every child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail every month.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is being expanded to California starting June 2023, according to the governors office.

Every child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail every month.

Dolly Parton was inspired to create the program by her father who couldn't read or write, according to a video posted by the governors office.

Over 2.4 million children in California will have a chance to enroll in the program to expand access to education in the state.

Starting in June 2023, every California child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail, every month, thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expansion to California! 📚



pic.twitter.com/OXrtYIfp4h — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 29, 2022