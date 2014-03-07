x
California

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expands to California

Every child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail every month.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is being expanded to California starting June 2023, according to the governors office.

Every child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail every month. 

Dolly Parton was inspired to create the program by her father who couldn't read or write, according to a video posted by the governors office. 

Over 2.4 million children in California will have a chance to enroll in the program to expand access to education in the state. 

