New drought monitor showing further progression

CALIFORNIA, USA — The drought monitor released Thursday shows small improvements to last week’s drought monitor.

The decrease is only by .05% but the “Moderate” drought category improved by almost 5%. Although minor, it’s a significant improvement considering the major storms from January have stopped. This goes to show the soil is still taking in moisture.

The highest drought category in California is now “Severe” drought and currently sits at 32.62% for the state. Only .64% of the state has no drought. As a whole, the state is still 99% abnormally dry. This is to remain expected coming off a 3-year drought.

The Climate Prediction Center has California forecast to still remain slightly above average in the next 8-14 days.

The next storm system will mostly skirt the valley, but is expected to bring showers to the foothills and Sierra. 1-3 inches of snow is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Sunshine will prevail into Superbowl Sunday, but strong winds are forecast Sunday evening into Monday.

The best shot at more showers will be Tuesday for the foothills and Sierra once again. Valley rain is unlikely Valentine’s Day.

