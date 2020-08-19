California staves off more power outages amid heat wave, but another Flex Alert issued

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has staved off another round of rolling blackouts as a searing heat wave strained its electrical grid. But authorities are warning of a continuing threat on Wednesday.

A Flex Alert for the state of California is still underway, calling for voluntary energy conservation for the state to conserve energy from 3 - 10 p.m. to try to avoid having to order utilities to cut power to selected areas. As many as two million Californians were at risk of having power shut off Tuesday night before the California Independent System Operator canceled an emergency declaration. Authorities credited consumers for conservation efforts.