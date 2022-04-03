It's been 2 years since Newsom declared a state of emergency, the first Covid-19 death reported in California

Rescue California called for Newsom to end his emergency powers. Newsom's office said the remaining provisions will help with a future surge.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday marks two years of Californians being under a state of emergency.

Since Mar. 4, 2020, a lot has changed. What has remained the same, is Newsom's State of Emergency order itself.

Health and Human Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly took time with the Sacramento Press Club Friday to reflect on how far we’ve come in two years, saying with the knowledge we have now, you should no longer be afraid of what’s coming. Rescue California says 'exactly' that too, adding it’s time to end the emergency.

"Not over, but certainly we have tools and a level of understanding that should no longer cause us to be afraid of what's coming," Ghaly said. "But really to be prepared for it.”

Tools Newsom's office said are provided and streamlined under the State of Emergency order.

When the governor announced he was dropping all but 5% of his executive actions last week, he said he’s keeping the order in place to help with testing, vaccinations, masks, and staffing shortages if a future surge comes our way.

"The governor is being very judicious in terms of not having orders in place that are no longer needed," Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener said. "But the reality is, even though things are so much better now, we're still in a global pandemic.”

Rescue California, the group efforting Newsom's failed recall election, said Newsom still has too much power to bypass the legislative process.

"Today is the anniversary of Gavin Newsom's grab of executive power," Rescue California's Anne Dunsmore said. "It will be two years today, he has relinquished some executive powers in the last few weeks, probably due to the fact that this is now a building problem for him," referring to polling numbers.

Republican Sen. Melissa Melendez introduced a bill to end the state of emergency. After many failed attempts to bring it up for discussion — it has its first committee hearing set for Mar. 15.

Newsom's office provided a statement marking the two-year anniversary:

"Today marks the two-year anniversary of the first of too many Californians taken by COVID-19. But this also comes as we reach a new turning point for our state, and while we cannot undo the pain and grief too many have faced, we can continue to take steps to keep Californians safe. We carry those lost in our hearts and minds as we move toward a more hopeful future."