California healthcare workers urge people to avoid holiday gatherings as COVID overwhelms hospitals

Health care workers are worried that the increase in travel due to the holidays will lead to another surge in cases.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Stretched to the max, running out of ICU beds and even moving patients into the hallways for care, the healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and Dignity Health said they are exhausted and overwhelmed from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now, we are struggling. We are seeing unprecedented numbers of patients with very severe illness," said Dr. Vanessa Walker, pulmonary and critical care physician at Sutter Roseville.

In a press conference, the state's health care workers urged people “Don’t Share Your Air.” With the public service announcement, they're calling on people to wear a mask, gather only outdoors, avoid large gatherings and keep their time with others short and at a distance.

“The increased surge, it is related to the travel," said Dr. Stephen Parodi with Kaiser Permanente. "It’s related to the gathering, and we understand why people have done it. But we are really making a desperate call to Californians to not repeat what happened at Thanksgiving... our hospital systems can not afford to see another increase.”

The press conference took place as the state extended the Stay-at-Home order and curfew for the Greater Sacramento Region until at least Jan. 1.

Sacramento County Public Health Officers previously wanted to fine people caught violating the Stay-at Home order at large gatherings, but they were not met with support from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.

“We tried to explain that this was only going to be used very judicially in some situations. But I think there was a lot of concern with the community, so the board decided we would not consider it," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento Public Health Officer.

Dr. Kasirye said the public health department is working with code enforcement to educate businesses and people who decide to have large gatherings under the Stay-at-Home order. She said they will report repeat offenders to the state.

“The state does have an enforcement task force, and so, they will take action and they have a number of steps they go through in terms of trying to get them to comply,” Dr. Kasirye said.

