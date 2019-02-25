YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — A woman hiking on a closed trail at Yosemite National Park was killed when she was struck by falling ice and rocks, early Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 56-year-old Xuan Wang of Cupertino, Calif. was hiking on Mist Trail, a path that leads from the Yosemite Valley to the top of Vernal Fall, when the accident happened.

RELATED: Annual Yosemite National Park "firefall" returns for 2019 season

According to park officials, Mist Trail is closed this time of year due to icy and hazardous conditions. They say the trail is clearly marked as “closed,” including a gate on the trail warning would-be hikers of the closure.

Investigators did not say at what part of the trail Wang was struck nor did they identify with whom, if anyone, she was hiking. This incident remains under investigation.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Tourists still flocking to Yosemite despite government shutdown