Homeowner shoots bear that broke into Meyers home

An El Dorado County homeowner said they were attacked by a bear in their home and that they had shot the bear in self-defense.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado County resident shot and mortally wounded a bear that broke into their house in Meyers, Calif. on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the bear encounter around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The caller said they were attacked by a bear in their home and that they had shot the bear in self-defense.

The caller told deputies the bear was bleeding and had already ran back into the woods.

Deputies responded to the home but were unable to find the wounded bear. On Friday, rangers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife tracked the gravely injured bear and euthanized it, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not say what kind of bear the homeowner encountered. An investigation of the incident found the homeowner was not at fault for the shooting.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public of what to do if they encounter a bear. Tap here to learn more from Bearwise.org.

