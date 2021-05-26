Brown bear reported on UC Davis campus found dead near Hwy. 80 | Update

While rare, this isn't the first time a bear has been spotted in Davis.

DAVIS, Calif. — The brown bear reported on the campus of UC Davis Wednesday morning was found dead near Highway 80.

According to UC Davis police, the bear was seen near the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. A warning was sent to UC Davis students, staff and faculty to stay clear of the area.

Shortly after the warning was sent, CHP reported a dead bear near the junction of Hwy. 113 and 80, roughly two and a half miles from the UC Davis campus. UC Davis police confirmed it was the same bear spotted on campus.

This isn't the first time a bear was spotted in Davis. In 2019, a black bear was spotted on campus. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to capture the bear before releasing it back into the wild. In 2020, a brown bear was seen roaming the streets of Davis.

Never a dull moment!

UC Davis WarnMe: Brown Bear sighting, about 200 lbs, UC Davis Campus please avoid the area of the arboretum, La Rue Rd and the South East area of campus until authorities can get it contained. All persons should stay clear of the area at this time. — Jared Shaw (@shawshankrxn) May 26, 2021

