x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Search underway for inmate who walked away from conservation camp in El Dorado County

Jerid Taylor was last seen at Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Georgetown on Thursday evening around 5:30 to 6 p.m.

More Videos

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A search is underway after an inmate walked away from a conservation camp in El Dorado County.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Jerid Taylor was last seen at Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Georgetown on Thursday evening around 5:30 to 6 p.m. 

Staff searched the inmate dormitory, nearby buildings, and the camp perimeter after it was discovered he was missing, but couldn't find him. The CDCR notified local law enforcement agencies and the California Highway Patrol of Taylor's escape. 

Taylor is a minimum security inmate who was serving time for a second-degree robbery in Fresno County. He was scheduled to be released on April 5, 2024.

Anyone with information can call the Growlersburg Conservation Camp commander at (530) 333-4244.

Credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

   

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Drugs and escape tools smuggled into Sacramento County Jail

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out