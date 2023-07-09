Search underway for inmate who walked away from conservation camp in El Dorado County

Jerid Taylor was last seen at Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Georgetown on Thursday evening around 5:30 to 6 p.m.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A search is underway after an inmate walked away from a conservation camp in El Dorado County.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Jerid Taylor was last seen at Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Georgetown on Thursday evening around 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Staff searched the inmate dormitory, nearby buildings, and the camp perimeter after it was discovered he was missing, but couldn't find him. The CDCR notified local law enforcement agencies and the California Highway Patrol of Taylor's escape.

Taylor is a minimum security inmate who was serving time for a second-degree robbery in Fresno County. He was scheduled to be released on April 5, 2024.

Anyone with information can call the Growlersburg Conservation Camp commander at (530) 333-4244.

