Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew

The curfew begins Saturday at 8 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a downtown curfew this evening, Protesters were back in the streets Saturday, and Garcetti said everyone must be off them by 8 p.m. local time until 5:30 a.m.. Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations after a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set. Los Angeles police arrested 533 people last night.

Police cars were torched Saturday as some protesters in Los Angeles ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations over George Floyd’s death after a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set in several California cities. A mostly peaceful demonstration near a city mall devolved Saturday afternoon when protesters set several LAPD cars on fire, broke windows and climbed on top of a bus. On Friday, hundreds swarmed downtown LA and police said they made 533 arrests. In Oakland, dozens of businesses were vandalized and 13 officers were injured. A federal enforcement officer was shot and killed and another wounded while providing security at the U.S. courthouse near the Oakland protest.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Hundreds gather to show solidarity with Minneapolis at Sacramento rally