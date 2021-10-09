Marching toward visibility and away from stigma | Trans Visibility March

Dozens came out on Saturday afternoon to show their support and advocate for each other at the Trans Visibility March, a national event in its 3rd year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens came out Saturday afternoon to show their support and advocate for each other at the Trans Visibility March, a national event in its third year. Hosted by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, the event aimed to bring more awareness and protection to the transgender community.

The march started and ended at Crocker Park in downtown Sacramento, where guests gathered to watch speakers and performers.

"It’s just a moment to step up be proud and enjoy," said James Rehnvall, an event attendee.

Rehnvall, a freshman and track and field team member at Sacramento State, said he came out to make friends and connect with others in the community.

Visibility meant different things to each attendee. Cricket, a spoken word artist who had performed at the post march rally, said visibility was making sure trans people were seen, but also to show people they had a community that would be there for them.

“We can be visible to each other and be like, ‘Hey, you’re not alone out here,’” they said.

Cricket said visibility also meant acknowledging that there was more work to do.

“I know we’ve made a lot of progress, but I feel there’s still trans erasure and trans people are still getting killed,” they explained.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 38 transgender and gender non-conforming people were victims of fatal violence in 2021. Last year HRC recorded 44 fatalities, more than there has been recorded in any other year.

