Victim in Morro Bay shark attack identified as Sacramento man

MORRO BAY, Calif. — Family members say a man killed by a shark on Christmas Eve in central California was visiting family and had decided to go boogie boarding before he was attacked.

His uncle says 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield of Sacramento was visiting his mother for a family gathering when he hit the beach Friday. He died at the scene.

Authorities say the shark likely was a great white. His uncle tells the San Luis Obispo Tribune that Butterfield had been working for his father in Sacramento and loved fishing, boogie boarding, and golfing.

