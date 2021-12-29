x
Victim in Morro Bay shark attack identified as Sacramento man

Authorities say the shark was likely a great white.

MORRO BAY, Calif. — Family members say a man killed by a shark on Christmas Eve in central California was visiting family and had decided to go boogie boarding before he was attacked. 

His uncle says 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield of Sacramento was visiting his mother for a family gathering when he hit the beach Friday. He died at the scene. 

Authorities say the shark likely was a great white. His uncle tells the San Luis Obispo Tribune that Butterfield had been working for his father in Sacramento and loved fishing, boogie boarding, and golfing.

