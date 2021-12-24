x
Surfer killed in apparent shark attack off California coast

A surfer was killed in a shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said.

Morro Bay police say the male surfer was pulled from the water north of the famous Morro Rock around 10:45 a.m. He was not responsive after being brought to land. 

The surfer’s identity was not immediately released and officials have ordered people to stay out of the water for 24 hours. 

The attack appears to have been recent based on the condition of the surfer’s body. 

Crews will patrol the area to look for the shark. Morro Bay is about 200 miles north of Los Angeles.

Read the full AP story here.

