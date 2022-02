The Stockton Police Department said the remains were found Wednesday afternoon near Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said the remains of a Native American person were found a construction site Wednesday.

According to Public Information Officer Joe Silva, construction workers found the remains around 12:30 p.m. near Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive.

"The Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were Native American," Silva told ABC10. "The remains were turned over to tribal authorities."

