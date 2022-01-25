x
Photographer finds body buried in South Lake Tahoe snow

Police say they will not have information about the victim's gender or age until after an autopsy is performed.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A wildlife photographer in South Lake Tahoe alerted police after discovering human remains during a photoshoot. 

According to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the photographer was in a meadow taking photos on Saturday, Jan. 22, when they noticed a lot of wildlife activity in the area near Lake Tahoe and Al Tahoe Boulevards. When the photographer got closer, they noticed the animals were surrounding human remains. 

Because of the animal activity, the police have no information about the body's gender or age.

Police say they have not yet ruled out foul play. More information will become available after the completion of an autopsy.

