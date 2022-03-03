Placer Valley Tourism CEO David Attaway dies, he was 66

Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds CEO David Attaway passed away this week while on vacation in New Orleans.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds CEO David Attaway has died at the age of 66.

Attaway passed away this week while on vacation in New Orleans, that's according to a press release from Placer Valley Tourism.

According to a release, Attaway was hired as CEO of Placer Valley Tourism in 2010.

“David was a visionary unlike any I’ve had the pleasure of knowing,” said Lauryl Hernandez, Chair of the Placer Valley Tourism Board of Directors and General Manager of Hyatt Place in Roseville. “His confidence and leadership were inspirational for the Board, which led to the growth of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds. His vision and the organizations’ successes have forever positively impacted the surrounding communities and tourism industry. He will be greatly missed.”

Attaway is also credited for his work in the transformation of the former Placer County Fairgrounds into @the Grounds in Roseville.

According to the release, the cause of Attaway's death is pending.