Roseville redistricting commission decides on final map

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Independent Redistricting Commission adopted its final map Monday.

Map B-1, which was a revised version of Draft Map B, was chosen as the final map. Joe Mandell, Roseville's Senior Deputy City Attorney, said at Monday's meeting the map will be filed with the city on Tuesday.

Mandell said the map would go into effect on March 31, 2022.

Both Mandell and Paul Frank, the chair of Roseville's independent redistricting commission, are scheduled to make a presentation about the new map to the city council on March 16.

Redistricting is a process that happens every 10 years to draw City Council boundaries. More information about the statics of the final map including a breakdown of the population in each district can be found HERE.

This is the first year Roseville is doing redistricting with a district-based process. In previous redistricting processes, an at-large system was used where City Council members represented the entire city rather than specific districts.

More information about the redistricting process can be found on Roseville's redistricting website.

Here is the final redistricting Map B-1.

View a map of the previous city council districts here.

