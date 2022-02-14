Scotty Lapp dies after skiing accident in Palisades Tahoe

Scott Lapp, a sophomore at North Tahoe High School, died Sunday after a skiing accident at Palisades Tahoe, the school district said.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Scott Lapp, a sophomore at North Tahoe High School died Sunday after a skiing accident at Palisades Tahoe, the school district said.

Truckee Tahoe Unified School District said it met Sunday to discuss how to support students and staff dealing with the tragedy.

"Our hearts are broken at TTUSD and our deepest sympathies are extended to the Lapp family and his friends," the school district wrote in a statement.

The school district said it had resources on campus Monday including counseling and therapist, mental health professionals, the Placer County Chaplain, therapy dogs and more.

Lapp was involved with a local ski team with kids throughout the district and the school district said it would have support measures at each school.

Details of the accident have not been released.

