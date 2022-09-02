Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner

Snoop Dogg found his springboard to success during the 1990s while on Death Row Records.

LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg has taken over a popular record label that launched his stellar career.

Investment firm Blackstone announced Wednesday that the rapper-mogul acquired the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group. The group is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Snoop Dogg said he's excited about acquiring the label's brand.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

Snoop Dogg found his springboard to success during the 1990s while on Death Row Records. The label was founded in 1992 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey in the immediate aftermath of the breakup of N.W.A.

“Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years. MNRK has been honored to oversee this legendary brand over the last decade and enjoyed introducing it to millions of new fans in 2021 through our award-winning 30th anniversary marketing campaign,” said Chris Taylor, MNRK Music Group’s President & CEO.

