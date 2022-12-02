x
Shooting near Sonora 7-Eleven under investigation

Deputies responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a building in Sonora near a 7-Eleven.

SONORA, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a building in Sonora near a 7-Eleven. The vehicle left the scene and deputies followed it to the area of Edgemont Acres Road.

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that a shooting happened involving an officer.

It is not clear how the shooting occurred and it is under investigation.

Sexual assaults reported at Sac State, Cosumnes River College

