1 person dead, 2 people hospitalized in Fairfield shooting

Police officers responded to reports of gunfire and found three people with gunshot wounds near a business.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Fairfield early Sunday morning.

The Fairfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the shooting took place in the 200 block of East Tarbor Avenue around 5 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found three people with gunshot wounds near a business. Two people were transported to a local hospital and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time. Anyone with more information can call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.

Homicide Investigation The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 Block of East Tabor Ave. ... Posted by Fairfield, CA Police Department on Sunday, March 13, 2022

