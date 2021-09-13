Squaw Valley Ski Resort announces new name

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — After more than a year of deliberating, the Squaw Valley Ski announced on Monday its new name after receiving backlash.
Squaw Valley Ski resort renamed itself Palisades Tahoe to "capture the unique spirit," according to its news release. The resort also changed its logo to an eagle overlooking mountains.
"Today marks the first day of the next chapter of our resort’s storied history," the resort said in its social media post. "While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continue on, now as Palisades Tahoe."
Squaw Valley Ski resort came under fire for using Squaw, a derogatory term used to refer to women in the Native American community.
It derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman,” but over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.
Last year, Washoe Tribe Chairman Serrell Smokey said the name Squaw Valley is a constant reminder of efforts to disparage native people.
Today Smokey commended the resort for making the name change.
"We are very pleased with this decision; today is a day that many have worked towards for decades," Smokey said. "The Washoe Tribal Council recognizes the significance of the name change and on behalf of the Washoe people expresses its great appreciation for this positive step forward.”
The resort hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics.
