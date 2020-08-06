Travis Air Force Base airman accused in killing Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputy being looked into for shooting of a federal officer in Oakland

Officials said Monday that Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was a team leader for the Phoenix Ravens that protects airfields at Travis Air Force Base.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant accused of killing a Northern California sheriff’s deputy in an ambush-style attack was a leader for a military base’s elite security force.

Carrillo has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Santa Cruz sheriff’s sergeant and wounding two other officers Saturday.

The FBI also is investigating if Carrillo has any links to the shooting death of a federal officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago.

