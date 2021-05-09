2 students rescued aboard boat made of buckets, kiddie pools

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the men in their early 20s set out Saturday in the vessel of questionable seaworthiness.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities say two students were rescued after their homemade boat constructed from buckets and kiddie pools drifted too far from the Southern California coast.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the men in their early 20s set out Saturday in the vessel of questionable seaworthiness. The makeshift boat was strung together with 20 Home Depot buckets, two plastic kiddie pools, plywood and duct tape.

When the two were unable to paddle back in, firefighters were dispatched to pick them up. They were unhurt. The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports firefighters say alcohol was not a factor in the bad boating decisions.

