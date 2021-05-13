Surveillance video captures moment car slams into gas pump in Auburn

The truck narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian, according to CHP.

AUBURN, Calif. — Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into a gas pump in Auburn Tuesday.

CHP Auburn says a woman from Fallon, Nevada, was driving a pick-up truck on eastbound 80 when she became confused on which was the gas pedal and which was the brake. The woman then accelerated and sped past a stop sign before crashing at a Texaco gas station, taking out a gas pump in the process.

The truck narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian, according to CHP.

The driver was injured in the crash and taken to a local area hospital for treatment. Officers do not believe she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

CHP has not said if the driver will face any charges.

