Temperatures will feel more fall-like by Sunday and there is a ton to explore this autumnal weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures still above-average for this time of year but cooler than previous weekends, Northern California is looking toward a beautiful weekend.

While Saturday could still be a bit warm with high temperatures near 80, Sunday is expected to have highs in the 70s across the region. It's ideal weather for exploring the numerous fall activities the region has to offer.

If you're looking for an in-depth look at hour by hour weather for your weekend plans, whether it's attending the GoldenSky Music Festival or taking in the sights at Apple Hill, look no further.

The Sierra Fall Color

Areas of the high Sierra are already in peak color or past peak in the highest elevations. That color will move down the hill in the coming weeks, but for now a drive to the mountains is necessary to see the vibrancy of autumn.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will start off chilly in the morning with lower 40s expected. It will warm up quickly though, and by 10 a.m., the thermometer is expected to read in the mid 60s. Temperatures should top out around 70 degrees with light winds, making for beautiful leaf peeping conditions.

Head up to Apple Hill

Located less than an hour from Sacramento, Apple Hill has been a lasting fall tradition for many in the region.

Saturday is expected to be around 80 before dipping in the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off in the 50s but will quickly warm throughout the morning.

Although Apple Hill is open year round, the fall is when it shines with its many orchards, wineries and restaurants. More information about activities in Apple Hill can be found HERE.

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

The Sacramento area has many options when it comes to pumpkin patches.

The Sacramento area will start off in the mid 50's and will warm to near 80 on Saturday and slightly cooler on Sunday with a forecast high temperature of 77.

Here's a list of some pumpkin patches open this weekend in the region:

Dave's Pumpkin Patch

3010 Burrows Ave., West Sacramento, CA 95691

Phone Number: (916) 849-9450

Sunday – Thursday | 10 am – 7 pm

Friday – Saturday | 10 am – 9 pm

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch

6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd., Granite Bay, CA 95746

Phone Number: (916) 599-2071

Monday – Sunday | 10 am – 6 pm

Roemer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

6851 Hedge Ave., Sacramento, CA 95829

Phone Number: (916) 381-4331

Tuesday – Friday |10 am – 5 pm

Weekends | 9 am – 5 pm

CLOSED on Mondays

Bishop's Pumpkin Farm

1415 Pumpkin Ln., Wheatland, CA 95692

Phone Number: (530) 633-2568

September 23- October 30

Sunday – Thursday | 9 am – 8 pm

Friday – Saturday | 9 am – 9 pm

Keema's Pumpkin Farm

6532 Point Pleasant Rd., Elk Grove 95757

Phone Number: (916) 684-2334

Tuesday – Friday | 11 am – 6 pm

Saturday – Sunday | 10 am – 6 pm

Halloween | 10 am – 4 pm

GoldenSky Music Festival

Just a week after Aftershock drew 160,000 people to Sacramento, another festival is set for this weekend in the state capitol. The GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to include artists Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt as headliners.

The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to peak near 81 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

WATCH ALSO: