Ceres high school student accused of bringing gun to school

A 16-year-old male at Central Valley High School was arrested Friday on multiple suspected counts of illegal firearm possession on school grounds.

CERES, Calif. — A high school student in Ceres was arrested on Friday on suspicion of bringing a gun to school.

The student had allegedly posted a picture on social media of an unregistered handgun in the restroom of Central Valley High School.

Ceres police found the teen following several student inquiries about the post.

Authorities arrested and booked a 16-year-old male in Juvenile Hall on suspicion of multiple charges including possession of a firearm without serial numbers, possession of a weapon at school, child cruelty, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor.

According to the Ceres Police Department, this is considered to be an isolated incident between students.

No other information about the incident, suspect or any other students involved have been released at this time.

