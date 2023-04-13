Timeline: Two shootings and Capitol threat all connected, police say

Three separate law enforcement agencies are looking for 30-year-old Jackson Pinney from Hayward

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says the man linked to Thursday morning’s threat at the Capitol was also involved in two shootings — one in Roseville and the other in Citrus Heights — and now they need your help finding him.

CHP says two vehicles are associated with the man, a 2002 tan-gold Ford F-150 with license plate 6V04299 and a 1996 white Acura Integra with license plate 6FWU532.

Citrus Heights police say the Ford F-150 is registered to a man named Jackson Pinney from Hayward.

CHP says he is considered armed and dangerous, and people should not approach him or the vehicle if they see it. Instead, call 911.

TIMELINE

Citrus Heights

The Citrus Heights Police Department says it all started around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday when someone inside a business called and said police needed to respond to and investigate a murder.

Witnesses said the same person left in a pickup truck and fired several rounds as he left the parking lot.

Minutes later police took a report of a second shooting north of the business near Auburn Boulevard and Twin Oaks Avenue.

A commercial building and a detached structure were hit in the second shooting.

The suspected shooter then drove northbound on Auburn Boulevard into Roseville and continued shooting from their vehicle.

Roseville

Roseville police say they responded to a call for shots fired near Douglas Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue around 8:55 p.m. and then received another call about a shooting at Kaiser Hospital on Douglas Boulevard.

No one was hit by gunfire there but two rounds were found in the exterior of the building and no shots entered the hospital itself.

California State Capitol

CHP informed the State Capitol Thursday morning of a ‘credible threat,’ prompting a lockdown and enhanced law enforcement response.

The lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter and all lawmakers and staff who were not already at the Capitol were told to work remotely for the rest of the day.

All three law enforcement agencies say Pinney is connected to the shooting and threat by witness and vehicle descriptions.