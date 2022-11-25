Foresthill Christmas tree farm opens for first time since Mosquito Fire

"After an hour of deep searching where we had to trek through snow over hills, over dead stumps, we found this beautiful specimen of a noble fir."

FORESTHILL, Calif — With Thanksgiving behind us, the Christmas season is now in full swing and one local Christmas tree farm is feeling more thankful than ever.

"This is about our busiest day of the season," said Nikki Schichtel, owner of Snowy Peaks Tree Farm as she holds her daughter, Cassidy in her arms.

The family run business is dedicated to keeping other families' traditions alive - even amid an inflated economy.

"Actually this year we were able to keep our prices the same as last year," said Schichtel.

Tall trees, full trees and even "Charlie Brown-looking" trees populate the farm's 55 acres. Some families are quick in choosing their tree, others like the Gage family take a little more time.

The five-family member crew welcomed our ABC10 news crew with open arms on their journey in finding the perfect tree. Little did we know, it would be a trek down slippery-snow covered hills, through brush filled crevices and muddy terrain.

But as their family laughed, cheered with their hot chocolate and started snow ball wars, it quickly became apparent the search was all part of the fun.

"After an hour of deep searching where we had to trek through snow covered hills, over dead stumps... we found this beautiful specimen of a noble fir," David Maldonado, then laughed as he was peppered with snowballs by his family.

But making lasting memories for not only their family, but the dozens that visited Snowy Peaks was almost not a reality. The Mosquito Fire that burned over 76,000 acres from early September through late October threatened the farm.

"We were evacuated for two weeks," Schichtel recalled. "But the firefighters are amazing and they kept it one ridge top over from the farm."

The close call had them fearful and on their toes as the loss of Snowy Peaks would be the loss of both their home and livelihood.

"This season is definitely a little sweeter than normal," said Schichtel.

