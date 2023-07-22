2 kids, 3 adults displaced after Citrus Heights apartment fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights apartment fire left three adults, two kids and at least one dog displaced but uninjured, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
The fire happened just after 3 p.m. and the children were evacuated from the building on Antelope Road by Citrus Heights Police Department officers. The fire spread to two units and the attic, according to a press release.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.
