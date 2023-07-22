2 kids, 3 adults displaced after Citrus Heights apartment fire

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights apartment fire left three adults, two kids and at least one dog displaced but uninjured, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 3 p.m. and the children were evacuated from the building on Antelope Road by Citrus Heights Police Department officers. The fire spread to two units and the attic, according to a press release.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

3:09p- Crews were dispatched for a working apartment fire with reports of children being evacuated by Citrus Heights PD. Crews arrived and quickly went to work containing the fire to 2 units and the attic. All occupants made it out safely with no injuries, and 1 pup was rescued… pic.twitter.com/RJ5afXfe8d — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 22, 2023

WATCH MORE: Crews battle large structure fire in Marysville