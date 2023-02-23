Citrus Heights community party trailer now available

The Community Block Party Trailer is now available for reservation on a first-come, first-serve basis. So what does it come with and who can rent it?

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Nearly a year after being approved by city leaders, the Citrus Heights Community Block Party Trailer Program is now available for residents to rent.

The party trailer was created to increase community connection, according to Meghan Huber, Citrus Heights' economic development and community engagement director.

The city and its officials have been focusing on bringing their community together after COVID put a pause on things.

"Citrus Heights has set big goals to increase community vibrancy and engagement," said Mayor Tim Schaefer. "We are excited to offer the Community Block Party Trailer program to make it easy and fun for neighbors to connect."

What's included?

Tables

Chairs

Water Jug

Drink Tubs

Coolers

Barricades and cones

Lawn games

Small sound system

Trash receptacles

Who can rent?

The Community Block Party Trailer is now available for reservation on a first-come, first-serve basis for "community groups," but prioritizes groups that haven't rented before. Once a reservation is confirmed and coordinated, the city will drop it off and pick it up.

The program intends to keep “community group” defined as wide as possible to include as many users as they can.

Community groups include but are not limited to: Neighborhood watches, business and commerce organizations, groups of neighbors, amateur sports groups, religious organizations and HOA organizations.

At least one party involved in renting the trailer must be 21 or older. Private citizens and businesses are not eligible to rent it for private events.

It's expected to be free during the trial period with renters paying event insurance and permit fees.

Applications to rent the trailer should be completed no sooner than six months before and no later than one month before the event.

A code of conduct will be available in the rental agreement. Renters will also be given a checklist of items before and after renting that renters will go through to ensure nothing is missing, according to the document.

To learn more about the trailer, click HERE.

