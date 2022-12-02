Fire crews investigating house fire in Citrus Heights

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews said they were able to save a majority of the home and rescue several animals.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District are investigating a Citrus Heights house fire that broke out Monday morning.

Fire officials said the fire spread to the house's attic but did not spread to surrounding homes in the area.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, an off-duty fire captains saw the fire while driving past the home so he pulled over, was able to rescue a dog from the home, and ensure everyone was safely evacuated before the first engine arrived.

Fire crews were able to save a majority of the home and rescue several animals. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Metro Fire onscene of a working house fire in Citrus Heights. The fire was able to get into the attic, but contained to the home of origin and knocked down. The majority of the home was saved, several animals were also rescued. No injuries, the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/T32oeSYXmq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 21, 2022

