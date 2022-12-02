Fire crews investigating house fire in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District are investigating a Citrus Heights house fire that broke out Monday morning.
Fire officials said the fire spread to the house's attic but did not spread to surrounding homes in the area.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, an off-duty fire captains saw the fire while driving past the home so he pulled over, was able to rescue a dog from the home, and ensure everyone was safely evacuated before the first engine arrived.
Fire crews were able to save a majority of the home and rescue several animals. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Read more from ABC10:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10: New: Home-bound seniors receive help after ABC10 story