'Citrus Heights Cares' program works to clean up, beautify city

City officials surveyed residents and found beautification, preventing homelessness and keeping streets clean are among some of the most important issues to them.

Example video title will go here for this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Nearly a year after being adopted by city officials, the Citrus Heights Cares campaign has been given additional funds for marketing.

City council officials, only three of five present, voted to give $47,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to promote their new Citrus Heights Care campaign to beautify the city.

The campaign was created as part of the city’s Focus Area Work Plan which aims to highlight four priority areas based on community engagement: Community Image, Economic Development, Community Connection and Infrastructure.

The Citrus Heights Cares campaign focuses specifically on engaging residents and promoting the program and has been around since its adoption in May 2022.

This is meant for things like light pole banners, sign installations, advertisements or "care cards" for law and code enforcements to hand out, promoting the campaign.

A “beautification crew” has also been created and deployed, focusing on the community image and handling projects to prevent blight and homelessness and will “continue the advancement of city goals in community priority areas,” according to the city.

The crew is two people who work full time and patrol the city to provide maintenance and beautification services.

Additional efforts have already been made to reduce what the city calls blight, or something that has a detrimental effect on other things.

Enhanced partnerships with other government agencies that have jurisdictional responsibilities for public areas within or share borders with the City (like Caltrans) to clean up and enforcement;

A shopping cart ordinance advances blight removal and prevention in Citrus Heights and ensure a clean and safe environment for residents, businesses, and shoppers;

Continuation of the Homeless Navigator Program providing counseling services and resources for those at risk of becoming homeless and services for those who are currently homeless and ready to accept services;

And enhanced enforcement of the chronic nuisance offender program and creation of the community prosecutor program for local control of accountability and consequences for frequent offenders.

To request community clean up and beautification services or learn more, click HERE.

Citrus Heights still has $4.6 million left in ARPA federal funding.

WATCH MORE: Auburn gets rare snow flurry with potential for more on the way