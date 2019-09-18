CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Auburn Boulevard on-ramp to Interstate 80 was shut down for some time on Tuesday after part of a house fell off of a trailer and onto the roadway.

The on-ramp to eastbound I-80 was closed around 4:30 p.m. while crews worked to clean the road. Drivers were urged to use a different route and avoid the area. The on-ramp was re-opened approximately an hour later.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating what happened to cause part of a home to fall off a trailer, but have no information at this time.

CHP - Auburn posted photographs of the accident with #movingday fail, #unsecuredload and #fixerupper.

