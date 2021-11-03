Damaged equipment causes second power outage in Sacramento area, SMUD says

The first outage caused thousands to lose power in Citrus Heights, now hundreds are also in the dark due to a separate incident involving damaged equipment.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — 9:15 p.m. Update:

Hundreds of customers are in the dark after a second power outage Wednesday night.

The second outage was caused by a separate incident involving damaged equipment at a SMUD substation near Hurley Way, according to SMUD. At one point the outage caused more than 18,000 customers to lose power. As of 9:15 p.m., nearly 400 customers are still in the dark, according to the SMUD website.

While crews are working to restore the power, SMUD says it is unclear when that will happen.

9 p.m. Update:

According to the SMUD website, power has been restored to all but 10 customers in the Citrus Heights area.

Original Story:

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of SMUD customers after a car collided with a pole Wednesday evening.

The outage cut off power to nearly 17,000 SMUD customers.

According to a tweet from SMUD, the large outage was caused after a car collided with a pole in the Citrus Heights and Orangevale area. The details surrounding the crash are not available at this time.

Crews are working to restore power to those affected. As of 8:30 p.m., the number of customers affected has dropped to just over 5,000 according to the SMUD website.

"Thank you for your patience as crews work to restore power ASAP," SMUD wrote on Twitter.

For more details, visit the SMUD website.