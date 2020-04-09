Here's where cooling centers are open in Sacramento area amid heatwave

Some cooling centers are opening this weekend due to the heatwave impacting the state.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As another heatwave rolls into California this weekend, some cooling centers and cool zones are opening up to allow people some much-needed relief. In addition to these locations, local libraries, malls, and other public spaces may be open in your area which can help you beat the heat.

Check out these locations where you can take some time to chill:

Sacramento County

Library Galleria

When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 8 p.m.

Where: 828 I Street, Sacramento

Hagginwood

When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 8 p.m.

Where: 3271 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento

Citrus Heights Community Center

When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 6 p.m.

Where: 6300 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights

Folsom Senior & Arts Center

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 7 p.m.



Where: 48 Natoma Street, Folsom

Rancho Cordova City Hall

When: Sunday. Sept. 6 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 6 p.m.

Where: 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova

Wackford Center - Elk Grove

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 8 p.m.

Where: 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove

Wind Youth Services (Only for youth aged 12-24)

When: Seven days a week, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: 3671 Fifth Avenue, Sacramento

Placer County

Tower Theater

When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Where: 417 Vernon St., Roseville

Yolo County

Davis Senior Center

When: Thursday, Sept. 3 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 6 p.m.

Where: 646 A Street, Davis

West Sacramento City Hall

When: Sunday through Monday, Noon to 9 p.m.

Where: 1110 W. Capitol Ave, West Sacramento

Stanislaus County

Vintage Faire Mall

When: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: 3401 Dale Road Modesto

Ceres Community Center

When: Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: 2701 4th Street, Ceres

HAM Center- (Homeless Assistance Ministry)

When: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m

Where: 432 S. Broadway, Turlock

Solano County

Joseph Nelson Community Center

When: Monday through Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 611 Village Dr, Suisun City

Dixon Public Library

When: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 230 N. 1st, Dixon

McBride Senior Center

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 8 p.m.

Where: 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville

Senior Center

When: Saturday, Sept. 6 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 7 p.m.

Where: 187 E L St., Benicia