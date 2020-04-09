Here's where cooling centers are open in Sacramento area amid heatwave

CALIFORNIA, USA — As another heatwave rolls into California this weekend, some cooling centers and cool zones are opening up to allow people some much-needed relief. In addition to these locations, local libraries, malls, and other public spaces may be open in your area which can help you beat the heat.
Check out these locations where you can take some time to chill:
Sacramento County
Library Galleria
When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 8 p.m.
Where: 828 I Street, Sacramento
Hagginwood
When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 8 p.m.
Where: 3271 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento
Citrus Heights Community Center
When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 6 p.m.
Where: 6300 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights
Folsom Senior & Arts Center
When: Saturday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 7 p.m.
Where: 48 Natoma Street, Folsom
Rancho Cordova City Hall
When: Sunday. Sept. 6 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 6 p.m.
Where: 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova
Wackford Center - Elk Grove
When: Saturday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 8 p.m.
Where: 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove
Wind Youth Services (Only for youth aged 12-24)
When: Seven days a week, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: 3671 Fifth Avenue, Sacramento
Placer County
Tower Theater
When: Sunday, Sept. 6 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 6:00 p.m.
Where: 417 Vernon St., Roseville
Yolo County
Davis Senior Center
When: Thursday, Sept. 3 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 6 p.m.
Where: 646 A Street, Davis
West Sacramento City Hall
When: Sunday through Monday, Noon to 9 p.m.
Where: 1110 W. Capitol Ave, West Sacramento
Stanislaus County
Vintage Faire Mall
When: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: 3401 Dale Road Modesto
Ceres Community Center
When: Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: 2701 4th Street, Ceres
HAM Center- (Homeless Assistance Ministry)
When: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m
Where: 432 S. Broadway, Turlock
Solano County
Joseph Nelson Community Center
When: Monday through Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 611 Village Dr, Suisun City
Dixon Public Library
When: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 230 N. 1st, Dixon
McBride Senior Center
When: Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, Noon - 8 p.m.
Where: 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville
Senior Center
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, Noon - 7 p.m.
Where: 187 E L St., Benicia