CORE officer represents a new phase in policing at UC Davis

Jena Du is UC Davis' first CORE officer, she is part of an alternative policing model at the university.

DAVIS, Calif. — Calls for police reform have grown louder and louder over the years in the wake of police shootings, with a renewed cry following the murder of George Floyd. Now, the UC Davis Police Department has taken a big step to make a change with their CORE officer program

Jena Du is the department’s first CORE officer.

“CORE stands for Campus Outreach and Engagement,” explained Du. “What we’re trying do is pilot a program that combines the training of a police officer, as I’ve worked patrol and went through the academy, with that of a more outreach-oriented position.”

Her role is a re-imagining of community policing. She’s able to take the time to do things like engaging with concerned students or parents or people who would normally be reluctant or confused about reporting something to the police.

In case you’re worried, she is a sworn officer.

“If an emergency situation does arise, I’m able to pivot. I’m able to go into police officer mode.”

UC Davis students Evelyn Valerio and Anna Hjartoy reacted to meeting officer Du for the first time Thursday.

“I love seeing progress throughout society," said Valerio. "Seeing shifts in perceptions of people and especially with symbolism, like through the uniforms. So it’s really exciting to see that."

“Seeing a police officer in full gear can be really intimidating. And a lot of different people have a lot of different stigmas and stereotypes with people in full uniform. So being able to kind of change the conversation and appearance I think is a really good step in the right direction,” explained Hjartoy

Du was willing to share some of her secrets.

“People just really want to be heard. That’s not a police thing, that’s a life thing,” said Du. "Just being able to connect with people and talk to them, like those girls, talk to them until like here’s something I can build rapport with."

Though she admits, sometimes her plain clothes and softer sell can cause confusion.

“Some days having to explain, ‘No, I am a police officer. No really, I swear.’”

Du says universities across the UC system and beyond are watching to see how the program goes.

“We’re hoping that in the long run, we can influence what policing on campus can look like in positive ways, in ways that connect better with the community, in ways that increase safety without decreasing service,” explained Du.

WATCH NEXT: Inside the UC Davis coffee lab