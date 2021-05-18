Woman dies after being seriously injured in fire at UC Davis housing complex

The fire started in an apartment in the Solano Housing Complex on UC Davis campus on May 8, according to UC Davis officials.

DAVIS, Calif. — A woman died after being injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on the UC Davis campus on May 8.

UC Davis officials said in a press release that the woman was Hissah Almousa, who was married to UC Davis graduate student Mohamed Alkaoud.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on May 8 in the Solano Park housing area, according to UC Davis officials.

Firefighters rescued one person, now identified as Almousa, from the fire. She was taken to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. Unfortunately, she would later die from her injuries.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes after they rescued her, according to a press release.

UC Davis officials said that other residents in the area of the apartment fire are being temporarily rehoused.

UC Davis is asking that the community respects Alkaoud and his extended family and friends' privacy during this difficult time.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

