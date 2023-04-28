Davis community struggling with tragic loss of 'Compassion Guy'

The Davis community says David made the community feel welcomed. The memorial at his compassion bench was continuing to grow, Friday.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis community is devastated by the tragic loss of David Breaux, the creator of the “Compassion Is” project and bench.

Davis Police calling it a violent attack.

Breaux was found April 27 with multiple stab wounds at Davis' Central Park, near his bench.

In just a few hours, this bench was covered in flowers, cards and notes.

Tate Martinelli works at a business near the bench and saw David most days.

“Everyone in Davis knew him you walked past you’d see the both,” said Martinelli.

Davis police calling the attack violent and senseless, a difficult and disturbing crime especially for a public space.

Sandra Black has lived in the community for twenty years and is struggling to grapple with what happened.

“A part of our community and to think something like this has happened to him particularly here in our Central Park where I bring my children every Saturday to the farmer’s market I can’t understand it,” said Black.

She brought flowers to the bench in David’s honor.

“The compassion he so talked about and asked us to think about we just have to bring that forward,” said Black.

On the bench someone left a notepad with the entry compassion is in an effort to continue the work David did for the community.

Felix Duley was interviewed by David for the "Compassion Is" project and shared a part of their conversation with ABC10.

“Compassion is, at its root, about empathy. So, being able to really understand that people go through things you may not understand but being able to share kindness and support and love,” said Duley.

Duley saying his talk with David was short but wonderful. David would sometimes record the conversations and upload them to his YouTube channel.

The community is struggling with how a person who devoted themself to kindness and the city could be treated so horribly.

It’s sparking a question that doesn’t normally concern Davis residents: How safe is the city?

“[It's] shaken me up and I know other students as well where Davis use to be somewhere you could feel safe walking home at night, safe walking alone I feel like hopefully Davis can bounce back but it has popped my bubble a little bit,” said Duley.

Davis police say there is no suspect information at this time. They ask anyone with information or video of the area to please call 530-747-5400. They are increasing patrols in the area.

There will be a vigil Sunday night at 7:30pm at the bench on C and 3rd Street.