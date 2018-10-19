If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A large hay fire burning on County Roads 27 and 102 between Davis and Woodland could take up to a week to burn out, fire officials said.

Woodland Fire Department officials say they don't know how the fire started — whether intentional or spontaneous combustion — but they plan on letting the fire burn out.

Fire officials say the only concern is a possible wind shift to the north which could set fire to a large field of dry grass and quickly spread.

Wind is expected to remain the same throughout the week, however, which will allow the fire to burn out on its own.

