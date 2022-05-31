Dead bird found in Davis tests positive for West Nile Virus

A dead American Crow found in Davis has tested positive for the virus confirmed by Sacramento-Yolo County Vector Control on Tuesday.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-Yolo County Vector control confirmed Tuesday morning that a dead bird found in Yolo County has tested positive for the first case of the West Nile Virus (WNV) in the area of 2022.

An American Crow, one of few species of birds in the region susceptible to WNV, was found in Davis and confirmed to have been carrying the first sign of the virus officials have seen this year.

“Finding the first positive bird is always significant because it provides an early warning sign for the disease,” said Gary Goodman, district manager. “It confirms that the virus is present, provides a good indication of where we may find positive mosquito samples and where human cases may develop later in the season.”

While WNV is most commonly spread through mosquitoes, some species of birds including crows, jays and magpies can carry and spread the virus as well.

Although most people do not develop symptoms, one in five people infected with WNV can experience symptomatic fever while one in 150 people can develop a severe illness that can become fatal, according to the CDC.

According to Sacramento-Yolo County Vector Control, other areas across the country have begun reporting cases of WNV in birds and insects as well.

Officials are now making an effort to increase mosquito trapping and surveillance as well as encouraging the public to report dead birds in the area to better inspect the transmission rates now that its first case in the district has been confirmed.

In response to the now present virus, Sacramento-Yolo County Vector Control recommends practicing its “District D’s of Mosquito Prevention” including

DRAIN standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors.

DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

DEFEND yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions!

DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition.

DISTRICT personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems

More information on WNV can be found on the district’s website and dead bird findings can be reported through California Department of Public Health hotline.

