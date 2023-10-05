Neighbors push back against proposed distribution centers in El Dorado Hills

The project will likely not come to the planning commission until August at the earliest.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Plans to build large distribution centers in El Dorado Hills are being met with pushback from area residents.

Known as Project Frontier, the plan calls for the construction of two large distribution and sorting buildings on Latrobe Road. The property they would be built on is just over 200 acres in size.

Locals voiced their concerns at a meeting Wednesday night for the El Dorado Hills Area Planning Advisory Committee.

"Really against the whole thing for many reasons. It's the roads, it's the traffic, the noise, the pollution," said Bonnie Bergner, from El Dorado Hills. "The location of it is way too close to our homes."

"We're in the 55 and older community. We want to live our life out healthy," said LeeAnn Faucett, who lives in El Dorado Hills.

Wednesday night, the committee held a meeting to discuss the economic impact of the plan, or how much money the plan could bring back to the area.

ABC10 has been following the proposal for months. At a March meeting, the developer, Dermody Properties, shared the economic benefits of the project, saying those benefits included thousands of jobs with both construction and distribution center staffing. They also spoke of the revenue it could generate for the area.

"We also estimate that the project will generate about $10.4-$23.4 million in annual revenue to the county for funding various general fund services, including public safety," a developer representative said at the March meeting.

However, analysis shared by the advisory committee Wednesday night indicates it may be far less.

"The project's estimated generated sales tax revenue to the county... $31,500," said John Davey, Chair of the El Dorado Hills Area Planning Advisory Committee.

Davey expressed at the meeting that what company comes in and how they use the site will further determine how much revenue the county can actually expect to bring in.

At this time, the developer is keeping the tenant's name private, but during our reporting, ABC10 found an incorrect address left on the plans submitted to the county that shows two identical-looking facilities in San Diego and the tenant there is Amazon.

Davey told ABC10 the committee will provide their final finding on Project Frontier when it is scheduled to be heard by the El Dorado County Planning Commission, and the project will likely not come to the commission until August at the earliest.

At that time, the committee will decide whether or not to support the project and if they would like to recommend any changes.

