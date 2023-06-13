Teen who drowned in El Dorado County was a 'gentle giant' loved by all

A friend of the family is raising funds to help the teen's mother return to California to be reunited with her late son.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A missing swimmer pulled from the bottom of a lake in El Dorado County is being remembered as a gentle giant.

"He was 6'3", 6'4" but just gentle. He loved everyone. Everyone loved him... I mean, he was just a kid that everyone would want to be friends with," said Rachel Clark.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Mehki Clay, of Carmichael, was reported as a missing swimmer Monday at Jenkinson Lake. His body was pulled from the water Tuesday morning.

Clark considered considered Clay to be like a second son to her. He and her son had been friends since middle school, with Clay often spending time at her house as he waited for his mother to return from work. She said Clay also had a passion for wrestling, being on teams in middle school, high school and at Sacramento City College.

Clark said Clay had gone camping with some friends and tried to swim to an island at Sly Park. However, she said there was a drop before the island, and despite efforts by his friends, they weren't able to pull him back up.

"I tried to call Mehki. His phone was off. I tried messaging him, nothing. And so then I message his mom back, and I said, 'Have you heard anything?' And she called me back... and said, 'Everything is true. He's gone.'"

Clark said Clay's mother is trying to be strong since hearing the news. She said his mother plans on flying from Arizona to Sacramento in the coming days. To help her and the family, she started a fundraiser to help with the travel and memorial costs for Clay.

Clay's workplace Sunrise Rollerland also provided the following statement about him.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved employee, Mehki Clay, who passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 19. Mehki was a hardworking and kind-hearted individual who had an amazing work ethic and would always go the extra mile to help those around him. He was the most polite employee we have ever had, and he truly had a heart of gold.

Mehki had a passion for roller skating that was evident to everyone who knew him. He would spend countless hours skating every chance he could. It was his second home.

Unfortunately, Mehki's passing has left his family with unexpected funeral expenses that they are not prepared for. In this difficult time, we are asking for your help to support his family with these expenses. Any donation, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated.

Mehki was a beloved member of our team, and we will miss him dearly. We are grateful for the time we were able to spend with him, and we will always hold his memory close to our hearts.

