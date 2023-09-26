Controversial housing proposal for Elk Grove's historic district returns for vote

Facing two lawsuits after deny the Oak Rose housing project, the Elk Grove City Council is reconsidering the vote Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A contentious housing project for Old Town Elk Grove meant to help those at risk of homelessness is back in the spotlight.

After the City Council denied the project in July of 2022, the city was served with two lawsuits, one from the project applicant and another from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. With litigation deadlines and expenses mounting, it's now returning to the council for reconsideration — this time with city staff recommending approval.

For the past year, the project has left strong feelings on all sides of the issue, with some opposing and other supporting it.

"What we like about it is, it meets a real need. We have a need to address people, not only the homeless, but as this project does, people who are in danger of becoming homeless or people who have recently been homeless," said Bill Myers, with Compassion Elk Grove.

He said these are people in Elk Grove who need attention.

"One of the problems that we have here in our community is that people, with really low income, have a difficult (time) finding a place to rent... maybe they can't make the rent anymore and all of a sudden, there they are out on the street," said Myers.

However, business owners who have poured their money and countless hours and weekends into their shops are concerned.

"We've invested our entire lives into this little community. And it's just, it's a whole lot to gamble with," said Allan Veto, who's family has owned and operated Bob's Club in Old Town Elk Grove for the past 33 years.

He said he's concerned about new people in the area who might cause an unsafe environment for customers. And he hopes that doesn't end up being the case if project is approved.

"It just feels like they're taking a chance of like, 'Oh, well, it could be nothing, could be something.' So I think our I think our concerns are very well warranted," said Veto.

But the contention isn't just between the locals in Elk Grove. There's a legal fight between the developers behind the project and the City. The lawsuit was filed in October 2022, and it was followed by another lawsuit in May from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who argued the city failed to follow states laws intended to allow this kind of housing.

Bonta's allegation was refuted by the City earlier this year.

“We reject the notion that Elk Grove is engaged in unlawful discrimination. We remain committed to supporting solutions that balance the needs of all in the community,” Mayor Bobbi Singh-Allen previously said, in part, in a statement.

On Wednesday, the project heads back to the city council, but this time, it has staff's recommendation.

"This project, specifically recalls and remembers a particular group of people that really does need help and compassion, and therefore we think it's worth making a point to help them," said Myers.

That being said, some of the project's future neighbors are skeptical about who it could attract.

"From a safety perspective, it is absolutely unsettling. I know that a lot of the old business owners around here are upset with the situation. They've devoted their lives and their assets to this area, and they do feel like they're... getting the short end of the stick," said Veto.

Regardless of where people stand, it's a vote that'll be watched closely Wednesday night.

According to Elk Grove City Staff, if the project is approved, the issues from the pending lawsuits could be narrowed to the resolution of attorney's fees, costs and any damages awardable to the claimants.

The City's FAQ for the project is available HERE.

WATCH ALSO: