Elk Grove 2021 Restaurant Week kicks off this week

Support local restaurants and cash in on special deals and prizes starting Friday, January 15.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook? Elk Grove's 2021 Restaurant Week is highlighting some of the amazing flavors of the area with incredible takeout options and prizes beginning this week.

Elk Grove Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, Jan. 15 until Sunday, Jan. 24, allowing locals and visitors to support local businesses both big and small for a week and a half.

This year, you can use the Elk Grove Restaurant Week mobile pass to check-in to participating restaurants. This will let you redeem discounts at your favorite locations. You can unlock exclusive deals and prizes as you eat delicious takeout food.

Here is a list of the participating restaurants for Elk Grove's Restaurant Week:

Location: 7119 Elk Grove Blvd. # 135, Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + free chips or soda

Location: 8361 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + BOGO

Location: 8839 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off your order

Location: 7101 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove

What's Included: Check-in + family meal deal

Location: 9304 Elk Grove Blvd. #150, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off your purchase of $25 or more

Location: 8519 Bond Rd. #100, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $6.00 margaritas on Wednesdays

Location: 7423 Laguna Blvd. #300, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off of $25 purchase

Location: 2745 Elk Grove Blvd. Unit 250, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + free beignets with the purchase of two entrees

Location: 7701 Laguna Blvd. #420, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off any purchase of $25 or more

Location: 9101 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off order

Location: 7419 Laguna Blvd. #180, Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more

Location: 8238 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + BOGO any entree

Location: 8517 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + 10% off any purchase of $12 or more

Location: 9583 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + free vegetable pakora when you spend $20 or more

Location: 8649 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + free french fries on orders of $20 or more

Location: 8698 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + 20% off appetizer

Location: 8451 Elk Grove Blvd. #10, Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + free taco with purchase of $10

Location: 9677 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off any large pizza

Location: 4805 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more

Location: 8523 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + $5 off when you purchase two entrees

Location: 9635 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + free chicken egg roll or cream cheese wonton with purchase of $25 or more

Location: 9655 Elk Grove Florin Rd. #3, Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + add a side of fries & a Thai tea for $2 with any sandwich

Location: 8868 Bond Rd. #500, Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more

Location: 8361 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + 10% off

Location: 9135 W Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + 20% off any large or x-large pizza

Location: Multiple locations



What's included: Check-in + family meal deal

Location: 7727 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + Sicilian garlic cheese bread

Location: 9139 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + 20% off check

Location: 8351 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 100, Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + buy one get one 1/2 off

Location: 9080 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + $35 family pizza & pasta dinner special for 4

Location: 9135 W Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove



What's included: Check-in + 15% off

