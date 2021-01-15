Elk Grove 2021 Restaurant Week kicks off this week

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook? Elk Grove's 2021 Restaurant Week is highlighting some of the amazing flavors of the area with incredible takeout options and prizes beginning this week.
Elk Grove Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, Jan. 15 until Sunday, Jan. 24, allowing locals and visitors to support local businesses both big and small for a week and a half.
This year, you can use the Elk Grove Restaurant Week mobile pass to check-in to participating restaurants. This will let you redeem discounts at your favorite locations. You can unlock exclusive deals and prizes as you eat delicious takeout food.
Here is a list of the participating restaurants for Elk Grove's Restaurant Week:
Location: 7119 Elk Grove Blvd. # 135, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + free chips or soda
Location: 8361 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + BOGO
Location: 8839 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 20% off your order
Location: 7101 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove
What's Included: Check-in + family meal deal
Location: 9304 Elk Grove Blvd. #150, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $5 off your purchase of $25 or more
Location: 8519 Bond Rd. #100, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $6.00 margaritas on Wednesdays
Location: 7423 Laguna Blvd. #300, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $5 off of $25 purchase
Location: 2745 Elk Grove Blvd. Unit 250, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + free beignets with the purchase of two entrees
Location: 7701 Laguna Blvd. #420, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $5 off any purchase of $25 or more
Location: 9101 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 20% off order
Location: 7419 Laguna Blvd. #180, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more
Location: 8238 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + BOGO any entree
Location: 8517 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 10% off any purchase of $12 or more
Location: 9583 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + free vegetable pakora when you spend $20 or more
Location: 8649 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + free french fries on orders of $20 or more
Location: 8698 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 20% off appetizer
Location: 8451 Elk Grove Blvd. #10, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + free taco with purchase of $10
Location: 9677 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 20% off any large pizza
Location: 4805 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more
Location: 8523 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $5 off when you purchase two entrees
Location: 9635 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + free chicken egg roll or cream cheese wonton with purchase of $25 or more
Location: 9655 Elk Grove Florin Rd. #3, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + add a side of fries & a Thai tea for $2 with any sandwich
Location: 8868 Bond Rd. #500, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more
Location: 8361 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 10% off
Location: 9135 W Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 20% off any large or x-large pizza
Location: Multiple locations
What's included: Check-in + family meal deal
Location: 7727 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + Sicilian garlic cheese bread
Location: 9139 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 20% off check
Location: 8351 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 100, Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + buy one get one 1/2 off
Location: 9080 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + $35 family pizza & pasta dinner special for 4
Location: 9135 W Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
What's included: Check-in + 15% off