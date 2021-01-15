x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Elk Grove

Elk Grove 2021 Restaurant Week kicks off this week

Support local restaurants and cash in on special deals and prizes starting Friday, January 15.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook? Elk Grove's 2021 Restaurant Week is highlighting some of the amazing flavors of the area with incredible takeout options and prizes beginning this week. 

Elk Grove Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, Jan. 15 until Sunday, Jan. 24, allowing locals and visitors to support local businesses both big and small for a week and a half.

This year, you can use the Elk Grove Restaurant Week mobile pass to check-in to participating restaurants. This will let you redeem discounts at your favorite locations. You can unlock exclusive deals and prizes as you eat delicious takeout food.

Here is a list of the participating restaurants for Elk Grove's Restaurant Week:

Beach Hut Deli

Location: 7119 Elk Grove Blvd. # 135, Elk Grove 

What's included: Check-in + free chips or soda

Big Kahuna Frozen Yogurt & Juicery

Location: 8361 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove 

What's included: Check-in + BOGO

Chasons Crab Stadium

Location: 8839 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove 

What's included: Check-in + 20% off your order

Chicago Fire

Location: 7101 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove 

What's Included: Check-in + family meal deal

Cilantro's Mexican Grill

Location: 9304 Elk Grove Blvd. #150, Elk Grove 

What's included: Check-in + $5 off your purchase of $25 or more

Dos Coyotes Border Café

Location: 8519 Bond Rd. #100, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $6.00 margaritas on Wednesdays

Fish & Things Poke Bar

Location: 7423 Laguna Blvd. #300, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off of $25 purchase

Huckleberry's Breakfast And Lunch

Location: 2745 Elk Grove Blvd. Unit 250, Elk Grove 

What's included: Check-in + free beignets with the purchase of two entrees

Jack's Urban Eats

Location: 7701 Laguna Blvd. #420, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off any purchase of $25 or more

Jamie’s Cafe

Location: 9101 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off order

Journey To The Dumpling

Location: 7419 Laguna Blvd. #180, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more

Leatherby's Family Creamery

Location: 8238 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + BOGO any entree

Mac Que's BBQ And Catering

Location: 8517 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 10% off any purchase of $12 or more

Maharani India Restaurant

Location: 9583 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove 

What's included: Check-in + free vegetable pakora when you spend $20 or more

Mainland China - Halal Pan Asian Indo-Chinese Food

Location: 8649 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + free french fries on orders of $20 or more

Moo Moo

Location: 8698 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off appetizer

Netillo's Takos

Location: 8451 Elk Grove Blvd. #10, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + free taco with purchase of $10

Old Town Pizza And Tap House

Location: 9677 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off any large pizza

Pho Bistro

Location: 4805 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more

Plaza Del Sol Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Location: 8523 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off when you purchase two entrees

S.E.A. Bowl

Location: 9635 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + free chicken egg roll or cream cheese wonton with purchase of $25 or more

S.E.A. Hut

Location: 9655 Elk Grove Florin Rd. #3, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + add a side of fries & a Thai tea for $2 with any sandwich

Sabor A Mexico

Location: 8868 Bond Rd. #500, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $5 off $25 or more

Sheldon Wine Shop

Location: 8361 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 10% off

Steve's Pizza

Location: 9135 W Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off any large or x-large pizza

Subway

Location: Multiple locations

What's included: Check-in + family meal deal

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Location: 7727 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + Sicilian garlic cheese bread

The Original Mike's Diner

Location: 9139 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 20% off check

The Waffle Experience

Location: 8351 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 100, Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + buy one get one 1/2 off

Todo Un Poco

Location: 9080 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + $35 family pizza & pasta dinner special for 4

Vampire Penguin Shaved Snow And Desserts

Location: 9135 W Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

What's included: Check-in + 15% off

Read more from ABC10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Hidden California: The road trip adventure you can enjoy at home | A Bartell's Backroads special